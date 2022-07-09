The origin of the Mononoke Doron Doron brings to an epic conclusion

The manga Shonen Jump, Doron Doron, may be nearing the finale. With the disclosure of the main villain of the series and the origin of Mononoke, everything may soon end. If this happens, it will be a real blow for fans of Dora and Kusanagi’s friendship.

Doron Doron began production in November 2021. It is published in Weekly Shōnen Jump, and its translation can be read through Viz Media and Manga Plus. The series repeats the elements of the popular series “Demon Killer”, paying special attention to friendship and teamwork. Dororon Dororon’s hero, Dora, teams up with a kind Mononoke named Kusanagi to fight the evil Mononoke. Mononoke are monsters that have been living in the human world for several years, eating and killing people. This led to the creation of a combat corps, called the Samurai or Izanagi Corps, working to eliminate monstrous threats. At the moment, twenty-nine chapters have been published in the series, but it may soon end thanks to the latest events of the plot.

Written and illustrated by mangaka Gen Oosuka with inscriptions by Phil Christie and translation by Satsuki Yamashita. Chapter 27: Goki Tsukahara’s conclusion reveals the reason why Mononoke exists in the world. During a meeting with the head of the Izanagi Corps and high-ranking warriors of the groups, the identity of the main villain of this manga is revealed: Hanzo Miyamoto. Miyamoto was once a rival of the leader of the Izanagi Corps. The jutsu he applied led to the summoning of Mononoke.

With the discovery that Miyamoto’s defeat could lead to Mononoke’s removal from the world, these heroes should have hope. However, Kusanagi is also a Mononoke, which can lead to a heartbreaking separation. The series constantly pushed its boundaries in a small number of chapters. Dora has gone from a young man unable to join the Izanagi Corps due to a lack of supernatural energy to one of the most powerful members with the greatest potential in the universe Doron Doron. This would not have been possible without his partnership with Kusanagi. However, the destruction of the last threat is their ultimate goal, and this will leave no reason for their partnership to continue. The building will no longer be needed in its former form, so Dora’s role there, too, logically, should come to an end. With Dora’s rapid rise in the ranks and such a high level of escalation, there doesn’t seem to be much room for maneuver, other than the appearance of a network of enemies that Miyamoto could work with. Currently, this seems unlikely.

Currently, there are rumors that Doron Doron may end in the near future. If this turns out to be true, without any exceptions between now and the official conclusion, Kusanagi and Dora’s friendship will soon come to an end. Dororon Dororon is a fast–paced series full of monstrous threats and some emotional stakes, but all of its events happened pretty quickly with very little emotional weight that could carry them. All the losses in the series occurred before the main events of the story began. The imminent end of the series, with the most heartbreaking separation it could provide, may be exactly what this manga needs for it to have a greater impact on its readers than it has so far. If this series continues, she will need to seriously increase her stakes and add real emotional weight to the upcoming challenges. If this is not possible, then it is almost time for Doron Doron to bittersweetly end his seemingly achievable original goal of making the world a kinder place.