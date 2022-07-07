Warning: Contains a discussion of child sexual abuse.

Every Dragon Ball fan knows that Goku’s signature and most powerful attack is the Kamehameha technique. Although this insanely powerful explosion has helped Goku in a lot of fights since he first mastered it, the origin of this technique in Dragon Ball lore is much darker than most fans know.

Kamehameha was invented by Master Roshi of the Turtle School after he had been trained to master this technique for fifty years. An explosion is formed when the user cups his hands and brings them to his side, directing all ki to the central point where their cupped hands meet. Then the user launches an explosion of ki, shooting with cupped hands forward, aiming at the desired target. While Roshi developed Kamehameha, Goku took this technique to a new level, as the power of the explosion depends on the strength of the person who wields it, and there are several Dragon Ball characters more powerful than Goku.

In Chapter 14, “The Dragon Pearl” by Akira Toriyama, Goku and Chi-Chi go to Master Roshi’s hut to ask for his help in extinguishing fires on Skovoroda Mountain. Chi-Chi’s father, the Bull King, owns Dragon Pearls and told Bulma that he would give her and Goku his Dragon Pearls in exchange for their help in extinguishing the raging fire on his mountain. So Chi-Chi and Goku convince Roshi to help them, as he is the only person they know capable of such a feat. When two future lovers bring Roshi to the Frying Pan Mountain, the founder of the Turtle School uses his trademark Kamehameha technique to put out the fire with one shot, although he agreed to do it only under one absolutely disgusting condition.

Before this chapter, Bulma and Goku meet Master Roshi in their quest to find the dragon balls, as he himself owned one of them. When Bulma asked him for a magic artifact, he agreed to give it to her only if she showed him her panties. Bulma, desperate for a wish-fulfilling sphere, reluctantly agreed and immediately handed over the Dragon Pearls as payment. In this chapter, Roshi agrees to help put out the fires on Mount Frying Pan only if Bulma allows him to touch his chest, raising the condition of his help to physical contact. While Bulma refuses to let him touch her, the fact that he even made it his only condition of helping them is disgusting, especially considering the fact that Bulma was sixteen at the time. When Roshi uses Kamehameha to put out the fire, it’s the first time fans have seen this technique used, and it’s also the first time Goku has been exposed to such power.

If Goku had not agreed to allow Roshi to touch Bulma inappropriately (which Bulma later refused), then Roshi would never have made this move, and fans would have been deprived of the opportunity to see Goku use his now trademark attack against his greatest enemies. The only reason fans and Goku were able to see Kamehameha for the first time was because the person who designed it wanted to molest an underage girl, which made the origin of Goku’s strongest Pearl Dragon Attack darker than many fans know.