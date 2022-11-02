The origami-style mouse folds up when not in use

Up to three months of battery life

In a nutshell: those who like a kind of PC peripherals may be interested in a new Kickstarter project called Air.0. This is a folding origami-style computer mouse, which at first glance seems a little useless. However, dig deeper and you will most likely be impressed, or at least intrigued.

Air.0 claims to be a full-size mouse without the bulkiness of a traditional pointer. In a horizontal position, it measures only 4.5 mm on 97 percent of its surface (the bulge of the sensor is 10 mm) and weighs 40 grams (about 1.4 ounces). Fold it origami-style and it snaps together to activate, forming a sturdy full-size mouse with mechanical buttons and a scroll bar sensor.

The pointer has slats at the bottom at each point of contact to improve smoothness and control, as well as a wireless connection using Bluetooth 5.2. It is said that the battery life is up to three months, and you can get a full three hours of use in one minute of charging via USB-C.

The outer layer is made of water-repellent vegan leather of various colors and textures. Dirt and grime can be easily wiped off with a cleaning cloth, and we are told that the leather is strong enough to maintain its integrity after a long time of folding.

The mouse is equipped with an infrared HD sensor with a tracking speed of up to 30 inches per second. The CPI is estimated at 4000.

The Air.0 probably won’t replace a real desktop pointer, but for digital nomads or those who insist on a physical full-size mouse that doesn’t take up much space and weighs almost nothing, it may be an acceptable option.

Kickstarter is based in Hong Kong with a modest goal of just under $10,000. With 23 days remaining, Air.0 has already far exceeded expectations: at the time of writing, more than $87,500 was promised. Paying HK$385 (about $49) will earn you an early reward that includes an Air.0 mouse from a dozen different colors to choose from.

The Air.0 mouse is expected to go into mass production in January 2023 and will be delivered to the first wave of first supporters in March.