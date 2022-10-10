The Orange County Rex is charged with six counts of sexual assault

The Orange County Rex has been charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman in London.

As first reported by The Sun, the musician, whose real name is Alexander James O’Connor, is accused of six counts of assaulting a woman between June 1 and June 2. He allegedly assaulted a woman twice in London’s West End, once in a taxi. , and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

He appeared before Southwark Crown Court in London this morning (October 10), where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Previously, O’Connor will appear in court on January 3, 2023.

A spokesman for the musician told Pitchfork: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comments due to the ongoing legal proceedings.”

O’Connor was released on unconditional bail after appearing in court this morning.

Back in July, the musician canceled a number of concerts due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” There was no mention of the case at the time.

“This year I will have to spend some time at home, and I will not be able to continue touring as planned,” he wrote in a statement distributed on social media.

In March, O’Connor’s fourth album titled Rex Orange County “Who Cares?” was released. Surrounded by the singles “Keep It Up”, “Amazing”, “Open A Window” (featuring Tyler, The Creator) and “One In A Million”, the sequel to “Pony” in 2019 brought O’Connor his first number one album in the UK.