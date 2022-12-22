The Orange County Rex Has Been Cleared of All Charges in The Sexual Assault Case.

Rex Orange County has shared a statement that he has been cleared of all charges of sexual assault.

In October, the musician — real name Alex O’Connor — was charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman in London, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges at Southwark Crown Court.

As first reported in The Sun, the musician was accused of six cases of assault on a woman in the period from 1 to 2 June. He allegedly assaulted a woman twice in London’s West End, once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill. judging by the outlet. He was previously scheduled to appear in court on January 3, 2023.

Now, in a statement released today (December 22), O’Connor announced that all charges have been dropped.

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped,” he said. “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed the evidence and decided that there are no grounds for a trial in this case. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never attacked anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind.”

O’Connor added: “I would like to clarify some details of what I was accused of, as I could not solve this problem until now, and inaccuracies were spreading in the case. I was wrongly accused of touching someone’s leg, neck, back and buttocks one evening. This led to six allegations of sexual harassment.

“The only evidence against me was this man’s story. However, the CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police, in which he did not confirm the charges against me.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone involved, and I would like to thank the people who helped me through this, as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”

When NME contacted the Crown Prosecution Service, it confirmed that all charges against O’Connor had been dropped.

The representative said: “CPS prosecutors are required to keep every case under review. Having carefully examined all the evidence, our legal criteria for prosecution no longer met, and therefore we will not continue the prosecution.

“We will always strive to prosecute sexual crimes where our legal criteria meet the requirements, no matter how complex they may be.”

During the arraignment, a representative of the musician told Pitchfork: “Alex is shocked by the allegations he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comments due to the ongoing legal proceedings.”

O’Connor was released on unconditional bail after appearing in court in October.

Back in July, he canceled a number of concerts due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” There was no mention of the case at the time.

“This year I will have to spend some time at home, and I will not be able to continue touring as planned,” he wrote in a statement distributed on social media.