The opponents for Rick Flair’s last match have been announced

At WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Ric Flair wrestled in what was to be his last professional wrestling match. In this critically acclaimed fight, Sean Michaels defeated Flair, which put an end to his long-term career. Many considered a match with Sean Michaels the ideal way for Flair to end his career, but he did not stay retired for long. A few years later, Ric Flair came out of retirement to participate in various TNA wrestling matches, and these fights did not meet the high bar set by the WrestleMania 24 match.

Ric Flair wants to end his career in the ring on a high note, and therefore the revived Jim Crockett Promotions company is promoting a pay-per-view event on July 31 under the aptly named “Ric Flair’s Last Match”. There were some questions about who will be Rick Flair’s opponent in his final match, but now it’s official. On pay-per-view on July 31, Ric Flair will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to fight the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, who will be managed by Jeff’s wife Karen.

This was announced earlier this week after a video surfaced online showing Jarrett and Flying bloodied Flair in a parking lot. This incident occurred due to the fact that Lethal, who had several known interactions with Flair during the TNA era, was upset that he was not invited to participate in the PPV “Rick Flair’s Last Match”. Jarrett initially defended Flair from Flying, but Flair did not appreciate the help, swearing at Jarrett and prompting Double J to continue the attack.

Ric Flair’s Last Match card

Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Flew with Karen Jarrett. The match for the title of world champion in punches: Josh Alexander (b) vs. Jacob Fatu. Rachel Ellering Four-way Match: Bandido vs. Laredo Kid vs. Ray Phoenix vs. Taurus Rock and Roll Express vs. Four Horsemen with Arn Anderson Machine Guns Motor City vs. Wolves Briscoe vs. Background Eric Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Killer Cross with Scarlett Bordeaux Clark Conners vs. Ren Narita Bunkhouse Battle Royale

The tag team match between Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will be the main event of Ric Flair’s last match, but there will be at least nine more matches involving wrestlers from various promotions from around the world, including All Elite. Wrestling and Impact wrestling (formerly known as TNA). Notable fights include Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Championship against Jacob Fatu, the Motor City Machine Guns renewing their rivalry with The Wolves, The Briscoes vs. von Erich, and the old-fashioned Jim Crockett Promotions Rock ‘n’ Roll Express team. Face to face with a new version of The Four Horsemen, consisting of Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.

There will also be a Bunkhouse Battle Royale at the event, although the full list of participants in this match has not been announced at the time of writing this article. At the moment, the only wrestler confirmed to participate in the match is Bully Ray, who is best known for his participation in WWE as Bubba Ray Dudley.