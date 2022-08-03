The Open World of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a great plan for a JRPG

Monolith Soft has created an innovative open world map for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which should inspire other JRPGs. After the release of the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition remaster in 2020, many fans were curious about what the third part of the Chronicles saga would look like. After years of waiting, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is finally out, and it has an ambitious open-world design that is a model for future JRPG titles.

When the Chronicles saga first debuted on the Nintendo Wii in 2010, the open-world game was praised by critics for its emotional storytelling. The series will return in 2017 with Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which will feature an even more epic campaign, as well as a redesigned combat system. However, the biggest feature of the game was the ambitious Blades system, which allowed players to change their team’s style of play on the fly. For Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Monolith Soft has paid more attention to updating the franchise’s open-world design to make it more appealing than ever.

Throughout the 100-hour game journey, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game characters travel around the world through many exotic biomes. Although the series has always been known for its beautiful artwork, the world of Aionios comes to life thanks to the most refined graphics of the series to date. However, there are several important design changes, thanks to which the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 open world map overshadows the previous parts, as well as most modern JRPGs.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has an innovative open world design

Compared to the previous installments, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 seems to be a deeply connected world with the characters who inhabit it. Despite the fact that small towns and cities are common in any JRPG, in XBC3 players see the growing influence that history has on everyone in Aionios. As the campaign progresses, players encounter various colonies and can help them complete complex side quests that need to be revealed. As these settlements change due to the storyline Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Flame Clock, this encourages players to revisit past locations whenever they can to see how events affect the characters.

Unlike other open-world JRPGs like Final Fantasy 15, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also taking steps to make the map look like a living world with the new Skirmishes feature. Traveling through the diverse terrain of Aionios, players will stumble upon battles between factions. Just like in MMO raids, players can choose which side to support and receive unique rewards. This feature makes the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 map constantly interesting and makes its movement incredibly unpredictable. This is a refreshing change compared to the many open world designs used in past JRPGs, which tend to seem more static and disconnected from the rest of the world’s levels.

While most JRPGs have item quests, Monolith Soft has also improved this with the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collectible card system. Instead of completing individual side missions, players can carry around a set of bingo-style cards that list a series of items that characters need in colonies. Players can then complete a checklist and redeem a card from the menu to receive their rewards. This accessible integration makes collecting items scattered around the map a fascinating element of the gameplay that does not tire. Despite the fact that many of the game’s features are improvements to already common features in many JRPGs, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combines the entire open-world design in a polished package that should become a model for future games in this genre. His map not only seems alive, but everything is connected with the story and characters.