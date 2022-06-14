The open world of Diablo 4 expands the title

The latest Xbox and Bethesda demo showed early footage of the promised open-world mechanics that Diablo 4 is going to use to shake up the Diablo franchise even more than its predecessors. While the franchise has developed rapidly since its inception in 1997, Diablo has always adhered to a linear, somewhat iron-clad development system. As Diablo 4 deviates from its time-tested roots, it may just be a digression needed to please both sides of a divided fan base.

If the record sales of the Elden Ring proved anything, it’s that abandoning the classic formula can be a recipe for success. Although there were doubts when FromSoftware announced its desire to move from a linear structure to an open world, this change played a huge role in creating a more accessible and, consequently, more successful game. Although Diablo has long been a more accessible game than Soulsborne games, a major shift may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

RELATED: Diablo 4 Developer Talks about How Long It Will Take to Complete the Game

Diablo 4’s open-world system complements a more player-centric adventure

With the introduction of the character customization system in Diablo 4, the game is already preparing players for adventures that focus more on their experience than in previous games. As in the predecessors of Diablo 4, players will still choose from several ready-made templates, but now for the first time fans will have the opportunity to customize their characters. As a result, players won’t feel like they’re following the story of an anonymous Warrior arriving at Tristram or a Sorceress arriving at a Rogue Camp, but instead they can now feel like they’re creating their own narrative in the Diablo Universe.

A great addition to this more player-centric approach is the new Diablo 4 open world system. This approach provides players with limitless opportunities to complete the game in any way convenient for them and, in a sense, gives them control over the plot. If the title implemented a character customization system without the underlying open world concept, or vice versa, the feeling of focus on the player would decrease. Now the character is not only designed more to the taste of the player, but he can also lead him through the plot as he wishes.

The open world of Diablo 4 offers more interaction than ever before

PvP has always been an integral part of the Diablo franchise, but the open-world concept of Diablo 4 only further facilitates this competitive aspect of the series. Since there are PvP zones in Diablo 4, players will be able to easily join the slaughter or abandon it. However, by participating in PvP battles, players who have performed particularly well will be marked as “champions”, which will make them targets for other players. Since the Diablo 4 PvP experience will involve players dropping their loot, players marked as champions will have to fight to defend their hard-earned rewards.

On the other hand, Diablo 4 will make the collaborative experience easier than ever before. With the advent of world bosses in Diablo 4, eight players have even more incentive than ever to unite and fight demons together. In addition, there are about 150 dungeons scattered in the open world of Diablo 4, as well as the opportunity to turn conquered territories from a demon-infested hive into a place where merchants can meet and help the player in his search.

The open world feature is arguably the most important for the ultimate gaming experience in Diablo 4. While previous games have struggled to offer more than just getting items and completing the game in subsequent difficulty modes, Diablo 4 can enhance its end game content with new world bosses. , dungeons and other open world events.

Diablo 4 will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.