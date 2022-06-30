The open beta version of Multi Versus will be a software launch

Judging by the success of games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, gamers love crossovers. For the first time, they can finally answer the question of who will win the battle between Minecraft Steve and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7. Other companies have sought to recreate the success of Super Smash Bros. with the help of their own platform fighters, combining characters from many different IP addresses. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has brought together several cartoon characters from the television network, and now MultiVersus is hoping to get a lot of Warner Bros. characters to fight.

The hype around Multiverse has been growing since it was first introduced in 2021. Even after being officially unveiled less than a year ago, MultiVersus has since demonstrated gameplay, new characters have been added to its already extensive list, and an open beta is scheduled to launch in July. . Although the official date when the beta version of MultiVersus will be released to fans has not yet been set, it seems that the game director has big plans for it.

Tony Huhne, director of MultiVersus, was recently asked if the open beta will be a temporary test or will it last until the official release of the final version of the game. Since then, Huhne has said that the open beta will hopefully be permanent, unless the team working on MultiVersus discovers “really terrible bugs.” This means that the open beta version of MultiVersus will essentially launch the game, almost in a demo format with less initial content. But things like new characters, maps, and more are likely to be added over time.

Since MultiVersus has not received an exact final release date, fans will be happy to know that what they will receive in July will be somewhat close to the final product. There is already a closed, timed alpha version for MultiVersus, so it is logical that the beta version will be its development, and not another version of another test. In addition to the soft launch, the open beta version is also likely to include elements of MultiVersus monetization, which, as it turned out, are present in the game, but were not discussed by the developers.

Already, it seems that MultiVersus will have quite a lot of content when the open beta is released. There are currently 16 characters available for the game, including some fan favorites such as Superman and Shaggy with ultra-instinct. From the alpha version, many fans already know about the many characters that will appear in Multiverse. Leaks have revealed that Rick from “Rick and Morty”, LeBron James and Godzilla will appear in the game in one form or another.

MultiVersus is expected to be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.