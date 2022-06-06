The only Funko Pop with a naked body is a character from The Office

Favorite characters from the “Office” are widely available in the form of Funko Pop, but one character has a figurine that is unlike any other. Find out which of the stars I’m the only one who has Funko Pop with partial nudity. We also have the actor’s thoughts that he is the only character in the Funko universe who has such a unique Pop.

“Meredith, your chest is knocked out”

The Season 5 episode of Office Season Friday is known for several reasons. First, the episode begins with one of the show’s most famous cold openings. Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) arrives at the office early, lifting a giant saucepan with his famous chili pepper. Kevin accidentally spills chili peppers everywhere and struggles to clean it up with the help of the surrounding stationery, telling the recipe.

Later in the episode, we see Dunder Mifflin employees in their casual Friday clothes. Most of the Scranton branch shows up in jeans and T-shirts, with the exception of Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), who complains about having to look at Oscar Martinez’s (Oscar Nunez) feet because he wears sandals.

Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery) appears in a completely inappropriate outfit for work. Her colleagues are pushing her dress too short. To make matters worse, Meredith doesn’t wear underwear or a bra. When Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) asks to talk to her alone, Meredith defends her choice of clothes.

— What’s wrong with my clothes? she’s asking. “You might consider lowering it a bit,” Toby suggests. “He’s going up a little high.”

“A bunch of modesty,” Meredith says, pulling off her dress to expose her breasts. “You know, Oscar can wear sandals, but I can’t wear open-toed shoes?”

“Meredith, your chest is knocked out,” Oscar says as the rest of the office gasps. “Great,” Meredith replies, pulling herself up to reveal her lack of underwear.

“Damn it, Meredith, where are your panties?!” exclaims Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling). “Today is a normal day!” concludes Meredith. In the end, Toby cancels everyday Fridays due to the employee’s lack of a reasonable choice of clothes.

“Kate Flannery from The Office is ‘honored’ to be the only partially nude Funko Pop.

In an interview that Funko shared with TikTok, Flannery learns that her dad is the only one who has pixelated nudity. “It’s a great honor for me,” the actress said about her title. “My parents are very happy that The Office isn’t on HBO because [then the scene] wouldn’t be pixelated.”

Funko offers more than 70 characters from the “Office”.

According to Hero Habit, more than 70 office Funko Pops are available, including Meredith and her pixel breasts. From Michael Scott to Jim Halpert, Dwight Schrute and many others, fans can find a dad at almost every Dunder Mifflin employee.

In addition, there are several versions of some of the characters, including Pop for Michael Scott’s “Prison Mike” and Pam Beasley with her teapot from the Christmas party. Dwight Schrute has several versions of Funko Pops, including “Recyclops”, “Hay King” and “Scranton Strangler”.

Some Office Funko Pops are sold in sets, for example, two packs of The Scranton Boys. Another two-piece set is aptly named “Toby vs. Michael” and includes a figure of Toby Flenderson Pop with a figure of Michael Scott.

Watch “Casual Day” and other releases of “Office” on Peacock.