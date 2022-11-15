The Only Condition of Manchester United Before The Termination of The Contract With Cristiano Ronaldo – Report

Manchester United and their star player Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the headlines for most of today for all the wrong reasons.

This happened after excerpts from a shocking interview with Piers Morgan, in which Ronaldo was the interlocutor, appeared.

In an interview, the 37-year-old footballer made shocking accusations against United, club bosses, Eric ten Haga and even his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo accused the club of betrayal, and the manager of disrespect for him in a sharp attack on his colleagues.

The revelations shocked United fans and the entire football world, fans were furious because the striker struck Ten Hag and the legendary scorer Rooney.

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, the interview may now mean the end of the romance between Ronaldo and the Red devils.

According to Bert, United are seriously considering releasing the five-time Golden Ball winner in January and reducing their losses.

Bert reports: “Manchester United will consider terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in the January transfer window — until he demands payment for the remainder of the deal.”

“United’s options also include entering into an agreement with Ronaldo to allow him to leave for free, terminating his contract, which runs until June next year.”

“Sources are adamant that this will not involve paying for the last six months of his highly lucrative deal, which is believed to be worth around £560,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player in United’s history.

Bert adds that figures at the club suspect that Ronaldo will seek the final payment on his big deal, and although they insist that they will not bow to his tricks, they desperately want to avoid being dragged into a mudslinging competition with one of the best in the club.

United will wait for the rest of Ronaldo’s interview to determine the full extent of his statements — only then will a final decision be made.