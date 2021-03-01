The One: Netflix’s new sci-fi series gets a trailer

And if you could find your perfect romantic match by analyzing your DNA, would you risk it? This is the premise presented in The One, Netflix’s new science fiction series, which had its trailer released by the platform.

In the video, we see Hannah Ware in the role of Rebecca, CEO and founder of MatchDNA, the company responsible for technology that analyzes people’s DNA and promises to find the perfect match so that they can have the best relationship possible. Something like a real “fairy tale” – as the trailer says.

However, things are not as perfect as the stories of princes and princesses. Rebecca is willing to do whatever it takes to get her company taken seriously, which ends up putting her in a plot filled with mysteries, fights, suspicions and even a possible murder.

Check out the trailer:

Official synopsis of The One

The One takes place five minutes into the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the only person you’re genetically predisposed to fall in love with passion. As good as your relationship is, which one of us can honestly say that we don’t think there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is enough to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never again think of love and relationships in the same way.

The first season of the series opens on March 12 and will feature 8 episodes.