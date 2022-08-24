The old sitcom got a second life in the first trailer of the Hulu reboot

The Hulu reboot is probably the ultimate meta moment for Hollywood, and it looks like the modern practice of rebooting everything is now being ridiculed by those who are usually the butt of jokes. With shows like Fuller House, The Conners and any number of other revivals running all the time, it was only a matter of time before someone would put on a show about the concept itself.

That’s what happens with Reboot. No, not ReBoot like the cult classic CGI sci-fi series. Pay attention to the absence of erroneous capital letters. This reboot is an original series from Hulu (and Disney Plus outside the US) about a fictional sitcom getting its own modern update with an original cast, and it looks like it will include all the drama one would expect. The “reboot” with the participation of the star cast looks like it signals that Hollywood is ready to laugh at itself. Does this mean that the joke is dead? Not obligatory.

Hulu has just released a Reboot trailer that offers interested viewers a pretty comprehensive look at what they can expect. A promising writer offers his idea to bring back a classic sitcom called “Step Forward”, leaving a hall full of executives silent. The catch is that she plans for the entire original cast to reprise their roles, and many of them don’t particularly seem like ideal candidates for a triumphant return. One has accumulated a criminal history, while others seem to have made various unsuccessful attempts to continue their acting career. So far, it’s probably pretty close for a lot of viewers.

Despite being a completely obvious comedy, “Reboot” seems ready to ignite drama with a reunion of old passions and some middle-aged social views from the creator of the original show. But it’s actually a cast that sells well. Reboot features such big names as Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Paul Riser, as well as Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu among many other obviously talented performers. Their skills show up in the trailer, hinting that this show is likely to offer quality comedy that fans of shows like “The Office” should flock to in droves.

Telling a meta-story about fading stars trying to bring back the glory days is nothing new in Hollywood. In fact, it may even lead to some truly excellent creations, such as Michael Keaton’s 2014 film “Birdman.” But there is still a lot to be learned in this particular genre of using shows and movies to look at generally accepted practices in the industry. “Kevin can fuck himself” is an interesting example where the classic sitcom formula is used as a starting point for some truly acute psychological drama.

As for “Reboot,” it seems to take a more superficial approach to the whole thing, where the comedy comes directly from the awkwardness of reliving an idealized past. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, of course. Given the genuine laughter in the trailer and the cast of heavyweights, it looks like there might be something in this show.

The Reboot will premiere on September 20, 2022 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus internationally.