The Old Guard: Charlize Theron Confirms Sequel to 2022 on Netflix

The Old Guard: Fans of The Old Guard movie, starring Charlize Theron on Netflix, can now celebrate! The production had its sequel confirmed by the actress recently in an interview with the website Variety. According to her, the script has already been completed and practical work is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Thus, the expectation is that the new production will also be available in streaming in the same year. Based on the eponymous comic book by Greg Rucka, The Old Guard had Gina Prince-Bythewood directing the first film. The action and mystery feature film was very well received by the platform’s subscribers.

In the plot, Andy (Theron) is an immortal mercenary who goes to great lengths to accomplish everything she believes is right. The character leads a group with other immortals, who try together to protect humanity from certain dangers. However, with the discovery of another immortal, who is not part of his group of mercenaries, things start to get more and more tense.

Also during the interview with Variety website, the artist also revealed that a good part of the original cast will return for the new project. With some enthusiasm, Theron stated that Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, who respectively played Joe and Nicky in the original film, will be back. Thus, Kiki Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts and Ngô Thanh Vân can also appear.

The Old Guard: Learn more about the Netflix movie sequel

Apparently, Gina Prince-Bythewood will be responsible for directing the sequence, mainly because of her creative vision. The filmmaker provided very interesting nuances in terms of style to the original feature film.

Although there aren’t many details about the plot of the next film, possibly the production will develop from the outcome of the first work, seen in the streaming in 2020. In addition, the post-credits scene suggested several interesting questions that could be deepened to from the sequence.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Even enjoy watching The Old Guard on Netflix if you haven’t seen it yet.