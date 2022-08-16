The Ohio State running back is expected to miss the 2022 season

Ohio State just got terrible news about running Evan Pryor.

The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a knee injury he sustained Monday, according to Dan Hope of the Eleven Warriors.

That means the Buckeyes now have only three healthy quarterbacks receiving scholarships.

Pryor was expected to be RB3 behind Trevayon Henderson and Miyan Williams before he dropped. He played in four games last year before he changed into a red shirt and scored 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

With his loss, it could pave the way for Dallan Hayden to take the third running back spot.

Prior to transferring to Ohio State, Pryor was a four-star runner and the fourth-best player in his home state in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He was also the sixth best recruit in the country and 83rd overall, regardless of position.

Ohio State will open the 2022 season against Notre Dame on September 3. Beginning at 19:30. ET.