The official Genshin ImpactArt show shows Gania wearing Glasses

In collaboration with China Merchants Bank, the developer Genshin Impact HoYoverse has released a completely new art depicting the popular cryo-character Ganyu. Over the past two years, HoYoverse has worked with a number of companies in cooperation with Genshin Impact, including KFC, Pizza Hut and Visa.

The new Ganyu art from Genshin Impact was presented on Chinese social and streaming platforms Weibo and Bilibili, and the new art is presented on new Visa credit cards from China Merchants Bank. Although the promotion is limited to China, the official image has become available worldwide thanks to the diligent Reddit community Genshin Impact. In addition, a new Genshin Impact advertisement with a Ganyu credit card was released on the aforementioned Chinese platforms.

On the official art, Ganyu is depicted in a modern work suit with glasses and a handbag to promote business with China Merchants Bank. The work suit is blue-white-black to refer to the appearance of Ganya in Genshin Impact. In the background, you can see Liue Harbor, but the emphasis is on Ganyu as a star of advertising art. In addition, the Visa credit card has a blue Cryo background, which replaces the Liyue Harbour background found in the official art released by HoYoverse.

The promotion of Ganyu from China Merchants Bank coincides with her new appearance in Genshin Impact version 3.0. The desire for the “Drifting in the Harbor” event is active until September 28, which gives players another opportunity to call Ganyu to their party before the release of Genshin Impact version 3.1. The speed of the call for Ganyu is also higher, which means that 10 consecutive calls can lead to a 5-star draw. The event wish also includes Dori, one of the new Sumeru characters added in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

The advertising drawing of Ganyu is an exciting performance and can serve well as an in-game costume for a cryo character. The Visa advertising campaign conducted by China Merchants Bank is unlikely to reach Western markets, but the artwork can be used for new events. For example, the KFC promo was exclusive to China, but promotional recipes and a windmill were still available in all versions of Genshin Impact.

The growing popularity of Genshin Impact means that more collaborative projects are likely to appear in the future. In fact, HoYoverse is teaming up with the production studio Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ufotable for the new anime Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact 3.1 and later versions may bring exciting new features to the game.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development.