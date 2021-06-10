The Office: Remember The 10 Best Episodes of Jim and Pam

The Office: Ever since season one of The Office, when Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) were still just friends, fans have considered the two one of the most iconic couples in the comedy series.

During the 9 years that the show was on the air, they lived romantic, special and funny moments. Check out now the 10 best episodes that show the couple’s dynamics.

10. Casino Night (2nd season, Episode 22)

Season 2’s finale is marked by Jim and Pam’s kiss, but that doesn’t mean it’s the beginning of their romantic relationship.

After Jim declares herself to her friend, Pam reaffirms her intention to marry Roy (David Denman). Accepting that she doesn’t stand a chance with her love, Dwight’s enemy (Rainn Wilson) takes a job in Stamford.

9. Weight Loss (Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2)

While everyone in the office tries to lose weight to gain a few more vacation days, Jim and Pam have to deal with their long-distance relationship after their secretary is accepted to an arts college in New York.

Both episodes contain emotional moments between the two, ending with Jim driving to a gas station to propose to Pam in the rain.

8. Christmas Party (2nd season, Episode 10)

It’s Christmas time at the office! Jim takes Pam out as his secret friend and decides to present her with a pot of tea filled with memories of the moments they shared and a letter.

After the gifts are exchanged, the secretary manages to retrieve her teapot, but Jim withdraws the note. Although we never know what he wrote there, Pam reads the letter at the end of Season 9.

7. The Dundies (2nd season, Episode 1)

Michael (Steve Carell) invites all employees to the Dundies’ handover ceremony. During the awards, Pam gets drunk, kisses Jim, and gets kicked out of the restaurant. The chapter shows how feelings existed between the two even before they became a couple.

6. Goodbye, Toby (Season 4, Episodes 18 & 19)

Toby (Paul Lieberstein) is saying goodbye to the office and Michael decides to throw a super party to say goodbye to his enemy. Jim sees at this moment the ideal scenario to ask Pam to marry him and invests in a fireworks display.

However, as soon as they begin, Andy (Ed Helms) steals the moment and asks Angela (Angela Kinsey) to marry him.

5. Company Picnic (Season 5, Episode 28)

During a corporate event, Pam showcases her volleyball talent. During the match, she hurts her ankle and Jim takes her to the hospital. It is at this point that the two discover that she is pregnant.

The best part of the scene is that the revelation happens in a very simple way, the camera doesn’t capture the couple’s words, only their joy.

4. The Delivery (Season 6, Episodes 17 & 18)

Pam goes into labor but tries to make it until midnight because her insurance only covers one night at the hospital. Jim despairs as he notices the contractions getting closer and closer as the rest of the office tries to distract the mom-to-be.

The second part of the episode shows Cece’s birth and the couple readjusting to the role of parents.

3. Money (4th season, Episodes 7 and 8)

Jim and Pam travel together for the first time and their destination is Schrute Farm. The couple notices Dwight’s grief over Angela and Andy’s engagement, and Jim even comforts his enemy with a passionate speech about never giving up on love.

2. Fun Run (4th season, Episodes 1 and 2)

Michael runs over Meredith (Kate Flannery) and at the hospital she is diagnosed with rabies. The boss then organizes a race to raise money to find a cure for the disease – which already exists.

The episodes also mark the beginning of the love relationship between Jim and Pam, after he asked her out in the final episode of Season 3.

1. Niagara (season 6, Episodes 4 and 5)

To complete the list, the chosen episode could only be the wedding between the two. The two-part special features emotional and lovable moments from the couple, such as when Jim cuts his tie because Pam was upset that her veil was ruined.