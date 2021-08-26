The Office: NBC Says Reboot Can Happen, But With One Condition

The idea of ​​a reboot of The Office was back in circulation on NBC, the broadcaster of the original attraction. Susan Rovner, executive responsible for the channel’s content and Peacock streaming – both belonging to the Universal studio – said in an interview with Deadline that everyone in the company wants to return to the daily life of Dunder Miffin, as long as the new show is run by Greg Daniels, who developed the North American version.

“As soon as Greg Daniels wants to reboot, [we’ll be ready]. We’re waiting”, highlighting that implementing the plan is in the hands of the creative. The revelation is a result of the recent success of the comedy on Peacock, after a multi-million dollar deal to buy back the exhibition rights it was with Netflix, in the United States.

In addition to the nostalgic aspect with a consolidated fan base, the title conquers new audiences every year due to its quality and absurd moments.

This is not the first time the subject has been raised in the media. Bonnie Hammer, vice president of NBC/Universal, said in 2019: “It is my hope and goal to reboot The Office.” The series had 9 seasons, aired between 2005 and 2013, and has become one of the most loved sitcoms on television, even yielding several memes.

The show starring Steve Carrell as Michael Scott was an adaptation of the original comedy created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The plot revolves around the fictional company Dunder Miffin, and comically and sarcastically portrays office life — with quirky and even down-to-earth employees.