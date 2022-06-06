“The Office”: Jim Proposes to Pam in the Best Buy Parking Lot in Season five

Jim Halpert proposes to Pam Beasley at the premiere of the fifth season of the TV series “The Office”. Showrunners always pay great attention to any scene involving the characters of John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. Naturally, the same thing happened with Jim and Pam’s engagement. In “Office Best Friends,” Fisher explains why the engagement took place in the parking lot of a Best Buy store.

Jim proposes to Pam at a gas station inspired by Greg Daniels’ childhood.

“Greg [Daniels] wanted the offer to seem special, but he also wanted it to seem like Jim made the decision without much planning,” Fisher writes in the “Jam” chapter of his and Angela Kinsey’s book Office Best Friends.: fairy tales”. an office from two best friends who were there. Daniels’ childhood was inspired by the scene — a gas station on the highway between Scranton and New York.

“We took as a basis the radio station that Greg Daniels used to go to on Merritt Parkway in New York as a child,” explains Fisher. “Instead of flying there, our production designer Michael Gallenberg and his team built one in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Los Feliz, California.”

Behind the scenes of Jim Pam’s proposal in season 5 of “The Office”

Using Google Street View, Gallenberg took pictures of the Merrit Parkway station and built the same one. “The interior of the gas station is a series of high—definition photographs,” Fischer writes. “Those soda bottles and cereal boxes in the window aren’t real, guys!”

The showrunners created a four-lane boulevard and engaged 35 precision drivers to drive cars, trucks and semi-trailers at 55 mph around a fake gas station. “[They were driving] in a giant circle around the set and in front of the cameras,” Fisher writes. “I could feel the wind from the cars as they whizzed by.”

“On top of all that, [we used] sprinklers,” adds Fischer. “It felt like I was on the set of a major film production…” After filming, special effects replaced the California mountains in the background with trees and foliage typical of the East Coast.

The 52-second scene that Jim offers to Pam costs $250,000.

As Fischer explains in “Office Best Friends,” the engagement was “the most expensive and challenging scene” ever filmed for the show. The showrunners had only nine days to find a place, design the site and build the scenery. According to Fischer, a scene lasting only 52 seconds cost $250,000.

The “Office” episode where Jim proposes to Pam sparked a behind-the-scenes debate

The showrunners knew how important the engagement was to the fans, especially after they made them wait three seasons for the couple to get together. As Daniels recalls in The Oral History of the Office, there were disagreements about how best to capture the moment.

Should the engagement scene be accompanied by sound and show the viewer a close-up of what is happening? Should it be a more intimate moment with no sound, just visual effects? They considered the proposal in both directions, but there was still a lot of speculation about what would go into the final version.

As a result, the security guard of the building in which the “Office” was filmed chose a scene with sound for the proposal. His argument is “[he] could hear it.”

