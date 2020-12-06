The Office: Jim Halpert comic to be released in real life

The Adventures of Jimmy Halpert, comic book featured in episodes of season 7 of The Office, can be purchased by fans of the series this Christmas. The comic was originally a gift made by the character Pam Beesly (played Jenna Fischer) to her husband, Jim (John Krasinski).

Who announced the novelty was the website Dunder Mifflin Paper, specialized in products related to The Office series, through its official Instagram account. It is also possible to read some of the pages of the edition in the same publication.

“Have you ever wanted to read this comic? Now you can have the comic book that Pam gave Jim at Christmas on his own Christmas! ”, They wrote in the caption of the images.

For now, whoever wants his physical version of the comic, will have to register and buy it during the pre-sale on the official website of Dunder Mifflin Paper.

The episode “Classy Christmas”, in which the comic was introduced, was written by Mindy Kaling and directed by Rainn Wilson. In it, we discover that Pam spent an entire year developing her special gift with a very impressive touch.

Jimmy Halpert’s Adventures present Pam’s views on many of her co-workers. like Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner), Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith) and Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton). However, the focus is on Jimmy Halpert who, on a beautiful day, is attacked by a radioactive bear who also grants him his powers.

As soon as it was shown, in 2010, many fans expressed their desire to read the story created by Pam. Now, this will be a reality for everyone. To date, there is no provision for official translations into Portuguese.

The American version of The Office, produced by NBC, is available on Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay streams.



