The Office: Fans rated the worst episode of this NBC sitcom

To be sure, some characters on The Office can turn cringeworthy, and yes, some beloved characters weren’t always great, but this didn’t stop the show from becoming a powerhouse in its prime since its release in 2005. After 9 seasons and up a UK adaptation, the show had some lackluster seasons, but which one is the worst?

This sitcom called The Office, has established itself in time, becoming the most popular internationally, despite the fact that it has not aired new episodes in a long time. The cast was made up of performers yet to become stars, but once the show rose to fame, the entire world became familiar with the show’s biggest names and their particular humor.

Some have come to compare The Office, with monsters of television success like Friends and others, since for a little more than 200 episodes; The Office was possibly the biggest show on television. It seems to be a show that will continue to be popular with each passing generation, finding new fans who get sucked into the lives of Dunder Mifflin’s finest. As good as the show was, it was far from perfect, and as it progressed, fans noticed that things weren’t like they used to be.

However, the series created and produced by Greg Daniels, who had been a writer for Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill and The Simpsons; It has received harsh criticism because, according to some fans of the series, its quality has decreased over time. It’s no secret to anyone that maintaining a high level of quality for a long-running show is extremely difficult to do, and unfortunately, this was one notable area where The Office struggled.

For most fans of The Office, the show was losing its shine starting with season 5 of the series. In debates on the networks they highlight that the quality of the humor and the plot fell apart after the main character of the comedian Steve Carell, Michael Scott left the show in episode 22 of season 7, so it would remain as the worst chapter of the series for the consequences it had for the show.

“When Michael left. I actually really enjoyed the office until Michael left. Nellie and Erin/Andy’s ending was bad and the new Jim/Dwight was gross and unfunny. I wish they’d skip all that shit. I also dislike Robert California.” a fan wrote.

The audience scores regarding the last seasons of The Office, ended up sinking it. In fact, the overall season 8 average is a measly 50%, making it the worst in the show’s history. Seth Abramovich of TV.Com noted that the show had a serious problem. “I think we finally need to acknowledge the elephant in the room: The addition of James Spader as Robert California doesn’t help this series survive Steve Carell’s departure,” Abramovich wrote.

“Just a one-season horror series, struggling to get over the loss of Michael and series fatigue. The role of Randy California came on awfully fast and Andy Bernard is too annoying to take the series very far. Even Jim/Pam they’ve lost their shine. The attempts to expand on the other characters seemed lukewarm on the part of the writers and actually made them more annoying than endearing.”