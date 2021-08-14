The Office: Cast Talks About Scene Involving Fire in Meredith’s Hair

In a new episode of the Office Ladies podcast, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey commented on the technical preparations for a famous scene from The Office, in which the character Meredith gets drunk and sets her own hair on fire during the Christmas party.

According to the actresses, who have been running Office Ladies since 2019, the production of the show had to do several stunts for everything to happen safely.

“Our stunt coordinator that day was Scott. He had to do a lot of preparation for this. First, we had to submit a complete plan to NBC’s Universal Security Department explaining exactly how we would do this without posing any risks. During the shooting of the scene, on set it was necessary to have: security officers, a special effects team and the Los Angeles Fire Department,” said Fischer.

Additionally, Marie Fink was cast as Kate Flannery’s stunt double for the recording. She was dressed in a jumpsuit and a fireproof sock. Thus, the production put a flammable gel over her clothes and used a candle to light “her hair”.

The famous scene from the series takes place in the 11th episode of Season 5, when Phyllis decides to throw a Christmas party for the entire office. Meredith, who is present at the event, ends up drinking too much and accidentally sets her own hair on fire.

The Office: Learn about NBC’s famous comedy series

The Office was a comedy series aired by NBC between 2005 and 2013, whose plot explores the daily lives of employees in an office in Pennsylvania.

The show differs from other sitcoms in that it was recorded in a pseudo-documentary format, with only a single camera focusing on the characters. This style also doesn’t use a studio audience and laughter in the background.

Since its debut, The Office has become a critical and public success, scoring 9 seasons during its time on air.

The series stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and BJ Novak.