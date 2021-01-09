The Office beats The Mandalorian in streaming audience

The classic and now closed series The Office continues to move fans of Michael Scott and his Dunder Mifflin staff. According to information released by the Nielsen research institute, the NBC series outperformed the competition from The Mandalorian and became the most watched show on streamings in early December 2020.

The Office reached the impressive milestone of 1.3 billion minutes watched in the streamings in the week between December 7 and 13, 2020. Not far behind, the Star Wars universe series, led by the Mandalorian Din Djarin and his partner Grogu – also known as Baby Yoda – has also reached the impressive 1 billion minutes seen at Disney +.

However, it is worth remembering that The Office has 192 episodes from all nine seasons, while the Disney + production has only 2 seasons, with 16 chapters in total.

One of the reasons that may have impelled the public to marathon The Office was the move of the series in the streaming. There in the United States, until December 31, 2020, the program was distributed by Netlfix. After that date, NBCUniversal pulled distribution rights to itself, taking the Dunder Mifflin team to Peacock.

The Office was shown on American TV for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013 on the NBC TV channel. In Brazil, the series can be seen on streaming Amazon Prime Video.