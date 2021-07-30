The Office: Apple Helped Popularize Series, Producers Say

The Office: The writers and producers of the American comedy series The Office, Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, told a curious story about the backstage of the series in a documentary production for the CNN channel. In the interview, they revealed that Apple, quite unintentionally, helped the show gain popularity in the United States and consolidate in the channel.

The big culprit was the fifth-generation iPod Classic, which was known as the “Video iPod” when it was introduced in 2005. The product was a bestseller shortly after launch — and appearing in the series, even if quickly, transformed. in a great decision.

“I wrote a Christmas episode where Michael buys a video iPod that had just come out for Ryan. About four days later, Apple announced it had signed content deals with NBC. because everyone spent weeks doing nothing but watching The Office on their video iPods,” explains Schur.

“new” audience

The episode (the tenth of the second season) also showed that The Office’s audience had an age group made up, including young people who had never set foot in an office, but identified with situations in places such as the high school where they studied. “They were put on a table next to another kid they might not like. Maybe that’s what they identify with,” theorizes Rainn Wilson, the actor who plays Dwight on the show.

In addition to the impact of the iPod’s presence and the discovery that a younger audience was a fan of the series, the team also consolidated some important changes in the season. According to the writers, the personality of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) has changed significantly from the previous season and the series has moved away from the original material, a British series starring Ricky Gervais.