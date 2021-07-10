The Offer: Grey’s Anatomy actor to play Marlon Brando in the series

The Offer: Justin Chambers will play Marlon Brando in The Offer, Paramount+’s limited series about the backstage of The Godfather. The Grey’s Anatomy actor’s appearance in the new attraction will mark the actor’s return to TV after he left the medical drama in late 2019 — which surprised fans.

The streaming service’s title will feature over 10 episodes the never-before-revealed experiences of renowned producer Al Ruddy during the development of the classic film about the Italian mafia. The production was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and released in theaters in 1972.

It’s worth remembering that initially Armie Hammer was confirmed to star in The Offer. However, after getting involved in controversy, he lost the role. In this way, Chambers joins Miles Teller (Whiplash: Pursuing Perfection) as Ruddy and Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead) as Coppola.

The show, described as a television event, will feature a script by Michael Tolkin (Deep Impact) — who will also serve as executive producer alongside Teller and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Nikki Toscano (Hunters) will be the showrunner for The Offer, an attraction that has not yet earned a debut forecast.