The OC: Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Want a Reboot of The Series

The OC: The last episode of The OC aired almost 15 years ago, and fans have been asking for more ever since. Now, two stars of the series, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, talk about a possible return of the series in the release of the podcast Welcome to The OC, Bitches.

The OC podcast series

To promote the program, the duo was invited by Entertainment Tonight to interview each other. During the conversation, the actresses said they had already talked to some people in the series’ cast about a possible reunion and that everyone agreed.

Regarding a reboot, the two say it is in the hands of the creators and executive producers, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, but that they are willing to reprise their roles.

With special guests, the podcast will relive all of the series’ memorable moments throughout its four seasons. For that, the actresses are re-watching all the episodes. Bilson even explained that she remembered practically nothing about the production.

In The OC, Rachel Bilson was Summer Roberts and Clarke was responsible for playing Julie Cooper. The cast also featured Mischa Barton (The Hills: New Beginnings), Adam Brody (Hell Girl), Ben McKenzie (Gotham), Kelly Rowan (Perception), Alan Dale (Dynasty) and Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie).

The first episode of Welcome to The OC, Bitches premiered this Tuesday (27).