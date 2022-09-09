The Observer: Jennifer Coolidge sells a house in the ominous trailer for the new series about Ryan Murphy

It’s official, Halloween is just around the corner, and Ryan Murphy is prepared. Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for its upcoming series “The Watcher,” in which Jennifer Coolidge sells what looks like a perfect house, however Coolidge gives some ominous descriptions of the house and neighborhood.

Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is inspired by the chilling true story of the Watchers’ Home in New Jersey. Back in 2014, the Broaddus family bought a beautiful house and made a small renovation, but because of the frightening letters they received, they were never able to live in their new home. In the teaser, Coolidge is an optimistic real estate agent describing all the amenities that a $3 million home has. One of these amenities includes a kitchen elevator that is “big enough to accommodate a body” and an “observer” who knows every square inch of the house. Wow, isn’t this house beautiful, who wouldn’t want to live here?

The new limited series will shed light on the sensational story of a New Jersey family who was forced to leave their home because of the chilling letters sent to their home. According to The Cut, one of the three letters received read: “Years and years have passed since the young blood ruled the corridors of the house. Have you already found all the secrets she keeps? Will young blood play in the basement? Or are they too afraid to go down there alone? I would [be] very scared in their place. It’s a long way from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs, you would never have heard them screaming.” He continues: “Will they sleep in the attic? Or will you all sleep on the second floor? Who has a bedroom facing the street? I’ll find out as soon as you move in. the bedroom. Then I can plan better.” It was difficult for the family to sell the house, and they were forced to rent it out until they sold it in 2019.

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will play the main roles in the new thriller. Watts and Cannavale play a couple who have just bought their dream home in suburban New Jersey. The couple puts all their savings into the house only to find out that the neighborhood is not what it seems, and it’s too late to refuse to sell. Watts and Cannavale are stuck while their unusual neighbors interfere in their daily lives, hiding in their new home and receiving frightening letters from someone who claims to be constantly watching the house. The series even features such stars as Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Richard Kinde and Margot Martindale.

While things aren’t always as they seem, fans can assume that Ryan Murphy will paint this series as adorable on the surface with some sinister undertones that remain to give viewers the feeling that they are being watched. The series will be released this fall on Netflix.