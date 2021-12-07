The number of times someone died in the drama and came back alive

The Blacklist is pro on the fake death stage. Viewers learned not to get attached to any particular character because they could die, come back, and then die again, forever. Many stars and recurring guests have suddenly disappeared only to return at a later time, so some cannot fully trust the writers.

In the wake of the season 8 finale, fans are still wondering if former FBI agent Liz Keen (Megan Boone) is dead since she faked her death once before. In the world of The Blacklist, there are no rules. Actually, there are a lot more faked deaths in crime drama than you might think.

Let’s start with the obvious: Liz, her husband Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold), and Raymond Reddington’s right-hand man, Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert), have faked their deaths only to return in later episodes. Skepticism remains with Liz, but even Tom and Mr. Kaplan could technically come back to life if history needed it.

The same season, Mr. Kaplan shot and allegedly killed Reddington’s bodyguard, Baz (Bazzel Baz). Death was not shown and seemed to happen in a matter of seconds. Fans are still waiting for the CIA and the real-life military expert to return to Reddington’s side.

How many characters faked their deaths on The Blacklist?

Very attentive fans counted how many others were euthanized and then the crime drama again used them in its plot. Nine are viewed in season one, 7-16 in season two, 4-15 in season three, 7 in season four, 3 in season five, 2 in season six and 3 in season seven at the time. of the publication. We also can’t rule out the fact that the real Raymond Reddington could have faked death to escape the mercenaries, but we haven’t figured it out yet.

According to the story of The Blacklist, there is always the possibility that a character will return. With that said, fans do have a few that they would love to see. The eighth season introduced a love interest for Reddington. Anne Foster (LaChanze) died by accident when Liz’s taste for revenge went too far and many would love for Reddington to find love again, even at the risk of being discovered.

Another fan favorite appeared in the short-lived spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption. Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen), also known as Tom Keen’s mother, who made a huge impression on the audience. Although she was not seen on screen long after the spin-off’s cancellation, she was the caregiver for Liz’s daughter Agnes, and her name came up in conversations. Obviously, many would love another dose of Mr. Kaplan or Tom Kenn, but it is Liz’s irresponsibility in the murder of Jennifer (Fiona Dourif) that has drawn the ire of many. Reddington and Naomi Hyland’s supposed daughter was killed for being in the wrong situation at the wrong time. Will any of these characters be able to return again for what could be the end of The Blacklist?