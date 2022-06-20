The number of players in Dragon’s Dogma has increased after the announcement of the sequel

This year Dragon’s Dogma celebrates its 10th anniversary with the announcement of the long-awaited sequel to the role-playing game Dragon’s Dogma 2. After the announcement, many are eager to review Dragon’s Dogma or play it for the first time.

During an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom director Hideaki Itsuno finally unveiled Dragon’s Dogma 2. A website dedicated to the 10th anniversary was launched a few weeks before, leading to speculation and rumors about a potential sequel. The event allowed Itsuno to announce Dragon’s Dogma 2 to viewers around the world and thank fans for their continued support of the series. After the announcement, interest in Dragon’s Dogma seems to have reached an all-time high.

RELATED: Capcom Finally Announces Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen peaked on Steam about 6 years after its initial release. At the time of release, the record peak was 27,368 players, and the current 24-hour peak is 6,582 players. According to Benji-Sales analyst, the current 24-hour peak is the highest since February 2016. June 2022 turned out to be one of the most successful months for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on the Steam platform.

The announcement of the sequel greatly contributed to the newfound success of Dragon’s Dogma and the increase in the number of players. In addition, the Steam version of Dragon’s Dogma is on sale for just $4.79 until June 23, which is a huge discount of -84%. The surge in customer reviews on Steam is due to an increase in the number of players this month, when many recommend Dragon’s Dogma. Although it may be years before the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, it is obvious that many newcomers and old players are excited.

Capcom has not shared details about Dragon’s Dogma 2, but June provides a great opportunity to dive into Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. A decade after the initial release of Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom has inspired the community after years of patience. Capcom has high hopes and expectations for future games such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6. Meanwhile, Capcom continues to support successful games such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.

Dragon’s Dogma is already available for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently in development.