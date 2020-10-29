The number of people detected with Covid-19 worldwide

The total number of cases detected in the new type of coronavirus epidemic that emerged in Wuhan, China’s Hubey province and spread worldwide, exceeded 44 million 774 thousand.

According to the “Worldometer” website, where updated data on cases in countries and regions with Covid-19 were compiled, 1 million 179 thousand 232 people died worldwide due to the virus.

While the number of cases increased to 44 million 774 thousand 935, 32 million 727 thousand 721 people with the virus recovered. There are 10 million 867 thousand 982 cases undergoing treatment.

In the USA, where the most cases and deaths were seen, Covid-19 was detected in 9 million 120 thousand 751 people, 233 thousand 130 people died due to the epidemic.

In addition to the USA, countries with more than 500 thousand cases are as follows:

“India (8 million 40 thousand 203), Brazil (5 million 469 thousand 755), Russia (1 million 563 thousand 976), France (1 million 235 thousand 132), Spain (1 million 194 thousand 681), Argentina (1 million 130 thousand 533), Colombia (1 million 41 thousand 935), England (942 thousand 275), Mexico (906 thousand 863), Peru (894 thousand 928), South Africa (719 thousand 714), Italy (589 thousand 766), Iran (588 thousand 648), Chile (505 thousand 530). ”

In addition to the USA, countries with more than 10 thousand dead are listed as follows:

“Brazil (158 thousand 468), India (120 thousand 563), Mexico (90 thousand 309), England (45 thousand 675), Italy (37 thousand 905), France (35 thousand 785), Spain (35 thousand 466), Peru (34 thousand 315), Iran (33 thousand 714), Colombia (30 thousand 753), Argentina (30 thousand 71), Russia (26 thousand 935), South Africa (19 thousand 111), Chile (14 thousand 32), Indonesia (13 thousand 612), Ecuador (12 thousand 608), Belgium (11 thousand 170), Iraq (10 thousand 770), Germany (10 thousand 359), Canada (10 thousand 32) and Turkey (10 thousand 27). “



