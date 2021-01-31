The number of detainees in Russia exceeded 4 thousand

The number of those detained in the demonstrations organized for the release of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested in Russia, reached 4 thousand 52.

The demonstrators who did not leave the streets despite the intervention of the police, formed masses and continued to chant slogans against President Vladimir Putin in the back streets. While chases were taking place between the police and demonstrators in some streets, the police continued to detain the demonstrators.

THE NUMBER OF DETENTION EXCEEDED 4 THOUSANDS

In the statement made by Navalny’s office, it was stated that the total number of detentions reached 4 thousand 52 in the evening, while the police continued to detain and this number will increase.

Many squares in Moscow were cordoned off by police as protesters continued to march in groups on the streets. In the country where the events continue, Navalny supporters continue to share on social media that they will continue the demonstrations.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Navalny, who fled to Germany after being poisoned, returned to Russia in recent weeks and was detained while entering the country. Navalny, who was arrested, claimed that Putin had received a very luxurious palace bribe of $ 1 billion. Navalny, the photographs of the palace, which Putin allegedly took as a bribe, drew wide attention in the international press.