The number of daily cases in Russia is over 18 thousand

18 thousand 257 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia during the day. The total number of cases increased to 1 million 655 thousand 38. The daily number of cases has been over 18 thousand for 4 days.

According to the statement of the coronavirus center, the number of cases increased by 18 thousand 257 in the last 24 hours to 1 million 655 thousand 38.

On the other hand, 4796 in the capital Moscow, St. There were 923 new cases in St. Petersburg and 556 in the Moscow region.

The number of people who lost their lives increased by 238 to 28 thousand 473.

10 thousand 360 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. During the epidemic, 1 million 236 thousand 33 people defeated the disease.

The number of cases recorded yesterday in the country was 18 thousand 665, and the number of cases recorded the previous day was 18 thousand 140. On Friday, 18 thousand 283 cases were detected.



