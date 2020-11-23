The number of controllers on Steam has doubled

Valve just added support for the new PS5 DualSense, which works on the platform with almost all of its functionality.

The PS5 DualSense controller is now compatible with Steam games. This has been announced by Valve in an official entry on its website, where it has confirmed that after the client update, all titles that use the Steam Imput API work correctly with this device. Thus, the company has taken the opportunity to confirm an interesting fact. And it is that in just two years, the players who use control has multiplied by two.

“In the last two years, the daily average of users who play a game on Steam with control is more than double, millions of people enjoy the ever-growing catalog of games that allow the use of controls,” they write in the article. “In some of these games, the percentage of players using control can be 60% or more. In some games, like skateboarding, more than 90% of players use control. The increase in the use of controls is greater among gamers using PlayStation controllers / controls, which has increased in the last two years from 10.9% to 21.6% in all sessions of games with controllers on Steam ”.

What DualSense features can be used on Steam?

In the case of the DualSense, compatibility includes LED, touchpad, vibration and gyroscope functions. Among the titles that can be enjoyed with this controller are Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky or Horizon Zero Dawn. It should be noted that this combability “is already available for players using the public beta version of the client”, which will be published for the rest of the users when the relevant tests are completed.

Counting the DualSense, there are already more than 200 input devices compatible with the API. The DualShock 4, the Nintendo Switch pro controller, the Xbox One and Series X / S controller, or other hardware such as dance mats and flight sticks can also be used on Steam.



