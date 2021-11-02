The Number Of Children With Their Own Smartphone Grows in 2021

Smartphone: It was published on Friday (29) the new survey Panorama by Mobile Time and Opinion Box on the use of smartphones by children. The data analyzed show a significant increase in the number of children with their own cell phone, caused by social isolation and distance learning in this period of the covid-19 pandemic.

In families whose parents have smartphones, 49% of children aged 0 to 12 years have their own device. The increase was greater in children aged between 7 and 9 years, where the proportion increased from 52% to 59% within a year, followed by the group aged 10 to 12, which rose from 76% to 79%.

Among parents of children with their own cell phone, studies are cited as one of the reasons in 58% of cases, followed by entertainment (57%) and communication with their children (54%). Among parents who lend their cell phones, the main reason is to entertain while they are doing a task in 57% of cases, with 41% saying they want their children to develop skills with technology (they were allowed to select more than one option).

In cases where parents do not allow children access to a smartphone, where the child does not have their own and does not use the borrowed parent’s, the main reasons are: the damage to the children’s development (66%), the risk of exposure to inappropriate content (36%), health risk (28%) and fear that the child will break it (21%).