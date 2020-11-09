The Number of Cases Worldwide Exceeds 50 Million

The coronavirus pandemic started to increase again with the approach of winter in the northern hemisphere. The number of confirmed cases worldwide has exceeded 50 million.

The speed of the coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic on March 11, does not decrease. Especially in the northern hemisphere, where the population is high, the epidemic started to accelerate again with the decrease in temperatures.

While many European countries such as Germany started the quarantine process again, quarantine measures similar to the previous ones were taken in our country. When we look at the general situation, the epidemic is at a very serious point. The number of cases also confirms this.

50 million cases worldwide

According to the data of Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases worldwide has exceeded 50 million. The most cases were in the United States with 10 million. India and Brazil followed. The disease caused at least 230 thousand casualties in the USA.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic on March 11. Previously, Covid-19 patients were encountered in many countries. While 394,255 confirmed cases have been observed in our country so far, unfortunately we have lost 10,887 citizens due to the pandemic.

While the uncertainty that emerged during the pandemic process was quite challenging for many industries, it caused many small and medium-sized businesses to lock their doors. Movements such as quarantine, social distance and the use of masks have become a part of daily life.

2021 could be tough

Both the number of coronavirus cases detected and the total number of deaths continue to increase. According to health experts, the new normal will not change in 2021, even in 2022, and the pandemic will not come out of our lives easily.

Pharmaceutical companies and scientists around the world continue to work to develop a vaccine that will protect against coronavirus and a treatment that will give hope to patients. In the future, it is estimated that people will gain herd immunity against this epidemic. Until then, it is up to us to take precautions.



