The number of cases in the USA has exceeded 15 million!

The number of corona virus (Covid-19) cases recorded in the USA since January has reached 15 million 19 thousand 92.

Johns Hopkins University has published the latest corona virus data in the USA. According to the announced data, the number of cases has reached 15 million 19 thousand 92 since January, when the first case was recorded in the USA. In the country where the number of casualties due to the virus has reached 284,887, an average of more than 1,500 casualties per day is experienced.

On the other hand, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a 53-page report on the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the German biotech company BioNTech with the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer today. In the report, it was stated that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was 95 percent effective and safe against corona virus as a result of the trials. The FDA is expected to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for immediate use.



