In the UK, the number of cases in the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic has been over 50 thousand for the last 6 days. In the statement made by the British Ministry of Health, it was stated that with the detection of 54 thousand 990 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases increased to 2 million 654 thousand 779. While 454 people died in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19 in the country, the total loss of life increased to 75 thousand 24.

Schools will reopen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that schools are safe and that children should continue to go to school in areas where schools are not closed. “I have no doubts about the safety of the schools , ” Johnson said.

Prime Minister Johnson, who asked families to send their children to school tomorrow, stated that the risk of Covid-19 in children is very low. Johnson stated that the closure of schools in the capital London and south-east of England for 2 weeks was an “exceptional” situation due to the intense observation of the new mutation of Covid-19.

Unions pointed out that it is not safe to return to schools and stated that distance education should be implemented in all primary schools.



