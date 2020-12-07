The number of active players in Warzone is astonishing

Activision shared the number of active players for its battle royale-themed game Call of Duty: Warzone. According to the information provided, the game, which currently hosts more than 85 million active players, is expected to reach 100 million users in a short time.

COD: Warzone player count makes Activision happy

One of the last links of the battle royale theme, which was on the rise with PUBG and Fortnite, came by Activision. Call of Duty: Warzone, which made its debut in March, continues to increase its popularity before its first year. Warzone, originally designed as a side mode for Modern Warfare, later became a game in itself.

According to the news of The Gamer, Warzone’s number of players reached 85 million people in the light of the information provided. Among the most important reasons for this, the contribution of people who play Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and CoD Mobile is also at a level that is not strange. In addition, the free offering of the game allows players who cannot access other Activision productions to switch directly to Warzone.

Activision also shared information on the statistics of all its games. Accordingly, the company’s active games reached more than 200 million people in 2020. It is a known fact that the pandemic has the most impact on this. In addition to all this, the game still does not have an audience as popular as Fortnite or PUBG. Fortnite previously announced the number of active players 250 million and PUBG around 400 million.



