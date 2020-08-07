The novelty of Netflix: Play content at 0.5X or 1.5x

Although it is undeniable that the model of consuming content has changed forever, filmmakers (and geniuses) such as Steven Spielberg or Christopher Nolan continue to criticize Netflix elements such as bringing content directly to TV without going through “the cinematic experience”, or the option of Being able to watch series and movies on mobile phones, since for example for Nolan, that totally undermines his work in films like Dunquerque – although current smartphone screens are on average 6.5 inches and also in 2K and 4K resolutions.

Play content on Netflix at 0.5x or 1.5x

But for many people, such as millions in markets like India, mobile phones or tablets are the only way they can see content of this kind, so they turn to them. Netflix, always attentive to the tastes of its users, began last October to test a curious way of playing content: at a playback speed of 0.5x (slower) or at 1.5x, faster than usual, something that has caused a schism between consumers,

In fact, filmmakers like Judd Apatow (Super Salidos), Brad Bird (The Iron Giant, The Incredibles), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) or Peter Ramsey (Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse) raised their voices against in the Net, pointing out that watching a film at a slower or faster playback speed is something that destroys their work behind the scenes. Netflix, faced with the controversy, basically responded that it was a test to see “new ways to help users” of its platform.

Lack of attention?

A more widespread practice than it seems, the so-called ‘fasters’ are users who “get bored” of consuming video or audio content “at normal speed”, and usually put them at 1.5x – 2x because if they do not lose interest, in a practice that reflects the current echo of the low capacity of interest that many users have. There is more to see how TikTok or Instagram Stories succeed, short, very short content.

Be that as it may, and although it clearly gives for a debate, Netflix has decided to support them with the option, as on YouTube, of several the speed of reproduction of their content: “After the test last year, which was well received by our members, we are rolling out this feature on all Android phones, and will start testing it on iOS and on the web. ”

The playback speed control will therefore allow members to choose between normal or slower (0.5X or 0.75X) or faster (1.25X and 1.5X) clock speeds on smartphones, tablets and laptops.

For Netflix, features like skipping the intro, playing the next episode, and variable playback speeds “can be sensitive within the creative community, so we are always careful to test them first and listen carefully to feedback. We have decided to move forward for several reasons. Similar functionality has existed for years in DVD players and DVRs, and the feature has been highly requested by members. ”



