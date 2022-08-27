The Northwestern club was crushed because of a game call in the first quarter

Being an outsider in college football, sometimes you need to make a few bold plays to cause disappointment.

Northwestern decided not to use this strategy in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In the 3rd and 10th positions, close to scoring, head coach Pat Fitzgerald and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian decided to throw a toss on the short side of the field, apparently content with three points.

The Wildcats scored from the game and cut Nebraska’s score to 7-3.

The college football world wasn’t impressed with this call to play.

“3rd and 10th throws to the short side of the field. Pat Fitzgerald is cruel,” one fan wrote.

“The northwest throw is on the 3rd and 10th of the 19th peak of the northwest. The game for the throw from the game in the first quarter of the first game,” said another.

Let’s see if the Wildcats will continue this conservative game call strategy until the end of today’s match.