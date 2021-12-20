The Northman: Action Movie By The Witch Director Wins 1st Trailer

The Northman: Universal Pictures released, this Monday (20), the 1st trailer for The Northman. The film was directed and scripted by Robert Eggers, a filmmaker made popular by The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019).

The feature film, whose work was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic, is an “epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.”

The Northman also has elements of action, adventure and drama. Check out the full trailer below:

Eggers returned to work on this film with actors like Anya Taylor-Joy (who was the lead Thomasin in The Witch) and Willem Dafoe (who played Thomas Wake in The Lighthouse). In addition to the duo, the cast includes names such as Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Ralph Ineson, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Björk, Eldar Skar and Olwen Fouéré.

In an interview with Collider, last year, the director said that this will be his biggest project of his career. “It’s been a challenge this new movie… There are a lot of locations, so we were constantly looking for locations or re-evaluating places we found and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses in the things they need to do, designing film shots,” he revealed.

The Northman will be released in North American theaters on April 22, 2022. There is still no confirmation of the feature film’s debut in Brazil.