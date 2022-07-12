The nominees for the Emmy Award in 2022 have been announced: check out the full list of the best on television

While there are currently enough TV and streaming shows to be nominees for a dozen different awards, the annual Emmy Award remains the highest award for the biggest shows in this medium. (Especially considering that the Golden Globes of 2022 will not be broadcast on television after unsuccessful attempts of the previous year.) We don’t know yet if the host of the 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony will be announced and when, but now we can know what to expect when September 12 arrives. , and the Television Academy announces this year’s nominees.

In particular, the good news (at least for the nominees) was presented by the leading company Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the future star of Bar Fight Melissa Fumero, as well as the star of the show “Curb your Enthusiasm” JB Smoove. Most of the nominee categories remained unchanged for the 2022 ceremony, although the parameters of the limited series became more specific after the previous winners and nominees selected several seasons. Another difference worth noting is that the presentation of comedy and drama was left to the discretion of the producers, as opposed to arbitrary rules regarding the timing of episodes.

Check out the full list of nominees below, which will be updated as they are announced live.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid game

Very strange things

Succession

Yellow Jackets

Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Brian Cox – Continuity

Lee Jung Jae – The Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Jeremy Strong — Continuity

Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney — Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellow Jackets

Sandra O – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Drama)

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama)

Outstanding Guest Actor (Drama)

Outstanding Guest Actress (Drama)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb your enthusiasm

Hacks

The amazing Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

Ted Lasso

What are we doing in the shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy)

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Nicholas Holt – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress (Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Amazing Mrs. Meisel”

Quinto Brunson – Abbott Elementary School

Kaley Cuoco – Flight attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Ray – Insecure

Gene Smart Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Outstanding Guest Actor (Comedy)

Outstanding Guest Actress (Comedy)

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

drowsiness

Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

White Lotus

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Colin Firth – Stairs

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from married Life

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – The Eleventh Station

Sebastian Stan — Pam and Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Toni Collette – Stairs

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: An American Crime Story

Margaret Qually — The maid

Amanda Seyfried – Dropouts

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Outstanding host of a reality show or competition program

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Competition program

Amazing race

Beware of Lizzo Big Grrrls

Successfully coped

RuPaul’s Drag racing

The best chef

Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel live!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Release (live)

Outstanding Variety Release (Pre-recorded)

Animated Series

This year's Emmy Award ceremony will be held on September 12 at 20:00 Korean time in prime time. ET when it airs on NBC.