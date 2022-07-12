The nominees for the Emmy Award in 2022 have been announced: check out the full list of the best on television

While there are currently enough TV and streaming shows to be nominees for a dozen different awards, the annual Emmy Award remains the highest award for the biggest shows in this medium. (Especially considering that the Golden Globes of 2022 will not be broadcast on television after unsuccessful attempts of the previous year.) We don’t know yet if the host of the 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony will be announced and when, but now we can know what to expect when September 12 arrives. , and the Television Academy announces this year’s nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid game
Very strange things
Succession
Yellow Jackets
Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Brian Cox – Continuity
Lee Jung Jae – The Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Jeremy Strong — Continuity
Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney — Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellow Jackets
Sandra O – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Drama)
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama)
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama)
Outstanding Guest Actor (Drama)
Outstanding Guest Actress (Drama)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb your enthusiasm
Hacks
The amazing Mrs. Maisel
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
What are we doing in the shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy)
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Nicholas Holt – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress (Comedy)
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Amazing Mrs. Meisel”
Quinto Brunson – Abbott Elementary School
Kaley Cuoco – Flight attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Ray – Insecure
Gene Smart Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy)
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Outstanding Guest Actor (Comedy)
Outstanding Guest Actress (Comedy)
Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series
drowsiness
Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam and Tommy
White Lotus
Outstanding TV Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Colin Firth – Stairs
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from married Life
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – The Eleventh Station
Sebastian Stan — Pam and Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Toni Collette – Stairs
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: An American Crime Story
Margaret Qually — The maid
Amanda Seyfried – Dropouts
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Outstanding host of a reality show or competition program
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Competition program
Amazing race
Beware of Lizzo Big Grrrls
Successfully coped
RuPaul’s Drag racing
The best chef
Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel live!
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Outstanding Variety Release (live)
Outstanding Variety Release (Pre-recorded)
Animated Series
