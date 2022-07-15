The “Nightmare on Elm Street” Reboot Should Bring Back the sequel’s Best Twist

Although Freddy Krueger occasionally used his shape-shifting abilities in the original “Nightmare on Elm Street” films, there are many reasons why the character should regain these skills in the reboot of the slasher series. Despite the fact that most modern slasher films copy “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and its combination of fantasy elements with horror elements, in the original series itself it was not possible to fully use the powers possessed by its cult villain. The dream demon Freddy Krueger could invade the nightmares of his victims, imitate their friends and relatives, and possess people.

However, Freddy almost never used some of these abilities, and the character usually attacked teenage victims only in their dreams, fed on their fear and killed them. Only one part of the franchise, mocked in 1985’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, focuses entirely on the premise that Freddy possesses a living person and uses him to commit murders in the real world. Meanwhile, despite the force being teased many times in the sequels, the Nightmare on Elm Street series never focused on Freddie’s ability to assume other people’s identities.

In the brutal ending of “A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors,” Freddie disguises himself as Nancy’s father, wins her trust and kills the heroine of the original film as soon as her vigilance weakens. This is one of the meanest moments of the franchise, and it happens in what is often called the best movie in the series, but this chilling conceit is not that the Nightmare on Elm Street movies are reviewed as often as they could. The original “Nightmare on Elm Street” has already proven that Freddie can imitate other people (and he does it again earlier in “Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors”), but in later sequels, this power manifested itself less and less, until, in the end, it began to seem that she there was not even a villain in the repertoire. However, a reboot of A Nightmare on Elm Street could fix that by focusing on Freddy’s least used power, and there are plenty of reasons why that would be a good idea.

Can Freddy Krueger imitate living people?

In the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, it’s never been so clear that Freddie’s options are limited. In some cases (such as when he momentarily pretends to be on duty during Nancy’s nightmare in the original “Nightmare on Elm Street” or when he kills Nancy in “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”), Freddie can clearly imitate living people in a way that would fool most victims. In other cases, such as the seductive nurse who lures Joey to his doom earlier in “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” or the bus driver who was briefly seen at the beginning of “Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” it seems that the villain can’t help but speak, imitating someone, for fear of giving away his identity, and his powers disguise him only for a limited time.

In both of these scenes, Freddie reveals his real self before the nightmare ends, while in the broader and sillier sequel, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: Master of Dreams, Freddie’s ability to disguise himself is negligible. In this issue, Robert Englund plays the nurse that Freddie pretends to be, and the discovery that the character is Freddie should not cause much surprise. This is a pretty serious twist from the third film, in which Freddie’s ability to convincingly portray other people leads directly to the two main death scenes. However, there is a reason why the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has made this strange change.

Why did the “Nightmare on Elm Street” sequels waste this Power

The abandonment of Freddie’s ability to disguise himself as other people allowed the “Nightmare on Elm Street” sequels to focus on his murder methods and thus made Freddie (and the audience) more ridiculous murder scenes. The bloodiest death scene in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: Dream Child” turned Freddy into a motorcycle, while the rest of the later sequels also turned the character into a parody of Superman, freaky Kid Freddy and a video game villain. All of these increasingly cartoonish, absurd forms made Freddie more over-the-top and memorably wild, but starting with the fourth movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street, an obsession with silly murders with heavy effects meant that the character’s most creepy power was ignored.

Why does This Freddy Krueger Power Matter

If the franchise were to bring back Freddy’s rarely used ability to transform into other people, the “Nightmare on Elm Street” reboot could have a paranoid, creepy atmosphere in which no one knows if they’re dealing with their friends/family members or with Freddy in disguise.