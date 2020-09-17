The nightmare for Real Madrid is over

Finally, Real Madrid seems to be about to complete the bad drink that the last season of Gareth Bale has given him as a merengue player: his indifference and bad attitude now have another destination: Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.

As the British Daily Mail announced, coach José Mourinho “has been key to the agreement being finalized” and the Welshman will reach an annual salary of about $ 17 million, which will be paid in part by the British club and the other by Real Madrid, although the percentages are unknown.

The Portuguese coach bid for his arrival just as he did in 2013 when he was directing Real Madrid and managed to win the battle against Manchester United, another of the clubs interested in the problematic Bale, who continues to have a contract with the white club until the middle of 2022.

Tottenham also completed the purchase of merengue left-back Sergio Reguilón in exchange for more than $ 31 million.

