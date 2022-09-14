The “Night of Violence” poster shows David Harbor as a cool Santa Claus

This Christmas, Santa Claus is expanding his naughty list, and if there is someone’s ass in it, he kicks it twice. On the new poster of the upcoming Universal comedy “Cruel Night”, David Harbour is depicted in the image of Santa, who has absolutely no Christmas spirit.

Universal’s “Cruel Night” centers around the home of a wealthy family who are embroiled in Heritage-style feuds. On Christmas Eve, when Santa delivers gifts to the house, something starts to move, and it’s not a mouse. A gang of mercenaries breaks into the mansion to do something very naughty, and Santa just doesn’t like it. He takes matters into his usually cookie-filled hands and fights to fight back against the invaders and save Christmas for everyone.

Today the audience saw the film for the first time. The official Violent Night Twitter account posted a poster of the film, which depicts a serious Santa smoking a lollipop that looks like a cigarette, with blood smeared on his old funny beard. Above, decorated in festive red, the poster reads: “YOU BETTER WATCH OUT.” The film will be directed by Tommy Virkola, best known for his 2009 film “Dead Snow” about Nazi zombies in the snowy mountains of Norway, and the script was written by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller, the team behind the recent films about Sonic the hedgehog. John Leguizamo (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Encanto”), Beverly D’Angelo (“Holidays of the National Pasquart”) and Alex Hassell (“Boys”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”) appear in supporting roles.

Harbor, who plays Santa, has so far mostly played supporting roles in major films such as Brokeback Mountain and The End of the Watch. More recently, however, he became famous as Sheriff Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series “Very Strange Cases.” “Cruel Night” will be a big step forward for the actor in one of his first major roles. Earlier this year, Harbor presented the film at CinemaCon, saying, “It’s better not to cry, it’s better not to sulk, I’m telling you why, because Santa Claus is coming to town. Let’s go!”

87North Productions and its founder David Leitch are producing the film after the success of their previous action films Nobody and High-Speed Train by Brad Pitt. In addition, “Cruel Night” will be released in the first week of December, and there will be almost no other holiday films to compete with. In general, it seems that everything is in favor of the film, although it will undoubtedly be flooded by the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on December 16.

“Cruel Night” slides down the chimneys of movie theaters on December 2, 2022.