The Night Court was so great that 1 star asked the Emmys to stop nominating him

One popular “Night Court” star even asked the Emmy Awards to stop nominating him. While this style is something of a lost art these days, multi-camera sitcoms ruled television in the 1980s and 1990s. Most of the comedies of the 2020s are single-camera shots in the style of “Slow Development” and often represent dramas or deadpan jokes. Sitcoms of the 80s and 90s, as a rule, were either filmed in front of a live studio audience, or a ridiculous track was inserted into post-production, which, in fact, encouraged the viewer to find something funny at home. This technique may have died for a good reason, but few shows of that time did it as well as “Night Court”.

Created by Reinhold Vige, “Night Court” provided viewers with exactly what was said on the tin can, a look at the strange events taking place during the night shift of the Manhattan Municipal Court. Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) presided over the trial with a lively cast of court officials and lawyers representing both sides of the case. The main accuser was a man named Dan Fielding, played by John Larroquette, whose lecherous and sexual harassment at times made him look like a man who himself should be charged.

However, Dan was never presented as an incorrigible jerk, and during the nine seasons of “Night Court” he really developed as a character. In any case, Dan was always interesting to watch in action, and Larroquette was an outstanding member of a talented cast. No one thought about it more than Emmy Award voters when Larroquette won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series every year from 1985 to 1988. This streak prompted Larroquette to take the rare step of asking Emmy to exclude him from consideration in the future.

John Larroquette wasn’t the only star who declined an Emmy nomination

Larroquette, who at the beginning of his career voiced the opening speech for “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” is actually not the first and not the last performer who, after repeated victories, demanded that the Emmy be withdrawn from consideration. Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen did the same, winning five Emmy Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series between 1989 and 1995. Even iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey eventually turned down a Daytime Emmy Award after winning the Best Talk Show Host seven times in twelve years. While some might argue that this robs the award of who might be its rightful winner, it also opens up Emmy fame to someone new, which is never a bad thing.

It is noteworthy, however, that Larroquette did not refuse to consider the Emmy Award forever, only for his work on “Night Court”, in particular. Larroquette would receive an Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 1998 for his work on “The Practice” and would be nominated for the same award again in 2002. Larroquette was also nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the John Larroquette show of the same name in the 1990s. I wonder if Larroquette will be able to earn himself another Emmy Award for reprising the role of Dan Fielding in the upcoming sequel to the NBC series “Night Court”, in which Melissa Rauch from “The Big Bang Theory” plays the daughter of Harry Stone.