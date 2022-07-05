The NHL world’s Reaction to the historic hiring of a General manager

The San Jose Sharks are going to make a historic contract for the role of general manager.

According to Kevin Weeks, Mike Grier is expected to be named the Sharks’ general manager on Tuesday afternoon. He will become the first black grandmaster in the history of the NHL.

He played for the Sharks during his career (2006-09) and scored 35 goals and 78 points in 221 games with them.

This is the second brother Greer, who became a grandmaster in sports. Mike’s older brother Chris is currently the general manager of the Miami Dolphins.

NHL fans and media are thrilled that Greer is getting this opportunity.

Grier already has a lot of experience in the NHL.

He was a professional scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 to 2018 before taking a job with the New Jersey Devils as an assistant. Last season, he was an advisor to the New York Rangers hockey team.

The press conference at which the hiring will be officially announced will take place at 14:00 ET.