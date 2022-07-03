The NHL World’s Reaction to Sunday’s Lightning Deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning did it again. They successfully got out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators.

The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team’s Twitter account. In return, the Bolts received defender Philip Myers and striker Grant Mismash.

There were rumors that McDonagh had been in the trading block for the past few days. Elliott Friedman of Sportsnet was the first to report that the Lightning wanted to make a deal with him.

There was no salary saved in this deal, which means the Bolts are free of McDonagh’s $6.8 million salary. They can also buy out Myers in the next few days, which will give them $7.3 million of free space.

A significant part of this space can go to the star striker Ondrej Palatu, who will become a free agent on July 13.

NHL fans are not surprised that the Lightning were able to make this exchange.

As they say, teams are always ready to help other teams solve their problems with the cap.