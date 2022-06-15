The NFL World’s Reaction to the Stunning Retirement News

During one of the most unexpected retirements in the offseason, where there were a lot of them, one of the rising stars of the Indianapolis Colts suddenly got up and left.

On Wednesday, Colts quarterback Hari Willis announced his retirement. He said he intended to become a full-time minister on his new career path.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to officially retire from the NFL in an effort to dedicate the rest of my life to further advancing the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Willis wrote.

Willis was a rising star among NFL quarterbacks. He could have made it to the Pro Bowl last year if injuries hadn’t limited him to 11 games.

NFL fans and especially Colts fans were stunned by the sudden decision.

Hari Willis was selected in the fourth round by Michigan State in the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he saw a lot of action, playing nine games and finishing the year with 71 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

The following year, Willis became a regular in the starting lineup, recording two interceptions, one sixth pick, six passes defended, two sacks, 85 tackles and three tackles for loss, as well as four QB hits.

He was on the verge of potentially getting a big paycheck in the coming months.

Now he is going to start a new stage of his life.

Good luck!