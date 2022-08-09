The NFL world’s reaction to the news of Sean McVay’s contract

Earlier this offseason, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVeigh spoke about recent contract negotiations with the team.

“As we all know, these things can drag on,” McVeigh said. “But I really feel very good about the direction and all the conversations that have been going on, as far as me and Les are concerned.”

Well, in just a few weeks, the head coach reportedly has a new contract. In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, McVeigh announced that he had signed a new deal, while general manager Les Snead is still working on his own.

Fans are thrilled that McVeigh is not going anywhere.

“He is still underpaid. Regular season: 55-26, playoffs: 7-3,” said one fan.

“Quite deservedly, he did a lot of good things for them, besides the good results that they rewarded themselves,” said another fan.

“Remember that he and AD retired. Yes, both were bound by contracts, and everyone knew it,” said a third fan.

The Rams hope to win another Super Bowl. With McVeigh aside, it’s certainly possible.